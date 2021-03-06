CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- A Dubuque County man was cited recently for allegedly having a loaded gun in his backpack as he tried to take a flight.
The Transportation Security Administration reported that the Peosta man was cited "on a weapons charge." No more details about the charge were released, nor was the man's name.
TSA reports that the incident occurred Tuesday at Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids. TSA staff detected the loaded handgun in the man's backpack at a checkpoint, according to a press release.
“This individual assumed incorrectly that since he had a firearm permit that he was allowed to carry it onto an airplane, but that is certainly not allowed,” said John Bright, TSA’s federal security director for Iowa, in the release. “No guns are permitted to be carried onto planes. Period. We’re certainly happy to transport it if it is properly packed and declared to the airline for transport in the belly of the aircraft where nobody has access to it during the flight.”
TSA reports that nationwide 3,257 firearms were found on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year. About 83% were loaded.