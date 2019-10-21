A sentencing hearing for a Dubuque man accused of stealing more than $3,000 from his girlfriend’s mother has been delayed.
John C. Kraus, 55, of 1280 Dunlieth Court, will be sentenced Nov. 18 in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County. He was convicted by a jury in August of one count of second-degree theft, a felony.
He faces up to five years in prison and could be fined $750 to $7,500.
Police in January 2018 began investigating a report of dependent adult abuse. They determined Kraus on 15 occasions withdrew money from the account of Marguerite E. Shea, 88, the mother of Kraus’ girlfriend, Susan M. Shea, 55, of 1033 Melrose Terrace.
Marguerite Shea has “severe memory loss,” according to court documents.
The amount stolen totaled $3,180, police said.
Kraus was due to be sentenced this week, but his attorney was unable to attend the hearing. Iowa District Court Judge Monica Wittig agreed to delay the proceeding.
Susan Shea also was charged with dependent adult abuse. She pleaded guilty in July and was given a five-year suspended sentence and two to five years of probation.