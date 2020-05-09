DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The City of Dyersville will flush its fire hydrants next week.
In a press release, the city said the water in the areas where hydrants are being flushed could be discolored for a short period of time.
Residents are asked to avoid doing laundry and to bypass their water softeners on the day that the hydrants are being flushed in their part of town.
The flushing schedule is
- Monday: Northwest side of the city and the northeast section north of the river
- Tuesday: Southwest side of town
- Wednesday: Northeast side and Second Avenue Southeast
- Thursday: Southeast side, not including Second Avenue Southeast
- Friday: South of 15th Avenue Southeast and Southwest Industrial Park
For more information, call City Hall at 563-875-7724.