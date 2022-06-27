CASCADE, Iowa — Having secured the first sources of funding for a new library, the Cascade Public Library Board soon will launch a fundraising campaign to raise the remaining $1.4 million to $2 million needed to expand services while also providing a community center.
There have been many discussions about constructing a new library over the years. In 2020, talks were held by a building committee in City Hall, but the process was stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, FEH Design reached out to Library Board President Amy Ludwig and arranged to hold spark sessions.
These sessions, held in late summer through fall of 2021, assessed the needs and desires of the community for what a new library would include. FEH then presented its findings to the library board and City Council. More than 50 community members took part in the spark sessions, with 300 responses on a survey FEH put together.
The results determined the needed library size at 7,600 square feet. Initially the included community room was intended to hold 50 people, but feedback from the sessions expanded the plans to hold 75.
The top choice of location from survey respondents and people who attended the sessions was across from Riverview Park. The space is currently occupied by two houses and a vacant lot. According to Library Director Melissa Kane, the next phase is ensuring all three properties can be purchased.
In early 2022, the planning process was put on hold again until an empty seat on the City Council could be filled, as well as the position of city administrator. It resumed once the position was filled by Interim City Administrator Lisa Kotter.
In early May 2020, the library board was given permission by the City Council to apply for grants from Dubuque and Jones counties using American Rescue Plan Act funds. While no decision has been made from Jones County, Dubuque County supervisors granted Cascade $1 million. The City of Cascade soon matched the amount with a $1 million pledge of its own, with the expectation that fundraising efforts would be sufficient to cover some of the city’s pledge.
“Whatever money can’t be raised, the final number would be from the city,” Kotter said. “(Council members) don’t want to spend more than $1 million, and they’d prefer to spend less because of other projects. They’ve given the library board direction to raise as much as they can, not to say, ‘Only raise enough so we spend the full million.’”
Council members then directed the library board to meet with the community foundation to flesh out the fundraising process, including naming rights to various parts of the library from major donors. Kane said the meeting will be held in a couple weeks.
In addition to the planned fundraising campaign, the library board will continue to apply for other grants.
Kane said a new building will greatly increase the ways in which the library can serve the Cascade community.
“I feel a library is a vital part of a community,” she said. “I think a lot of people look for a library when they move to a community. We offer as much as we can, but part of my job is always looking to see what is happening in other libraries and what more we could be offering. My plan is that we’ll be offering a lot more to the community when we have this building, and of course, there will be a community center, which will be a major asset.”
Kotter agreed.
“Having another gathering place attached to the library for meetings creates a gathering space to bring community together,” she said. “Minus City Hall, we don’t really have a place like that. Ours is more government-focused on the upper parts. The gym provides some of that and gets used a lot. For our own purposes, there’s times where we have duplicate meetings at the same time and don’t have space for them.”
