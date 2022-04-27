GALENA, Ill. — A substantial lodging project centered around the Galena Marine Hospital took another step forward this week, despite opposition from city residents.
A crowd of about 130 filled Galena City Hall as the City Council voted, 5-2, to approve the first reading of an annexation agreement for about 55 acres of the proposed 80-acre development currently located outside city limits.
The council’s vote mirrored its decision in February to approve a rezoning request for a planned unit development for the project, known as The Parker. At both that meeting and this week’s meeting, Council Members Jerry Westemeier, Bobby Hahn, Marc McCoy, Jerry Kieffer and Katie Wienen voted in favor of the project, while Council Member Pam Bernstein and Mayor Terry Renner voted against it.
In addition to the restoration of the hospital, The Parker project would involve four construction phases culminating in more than 100 cottages, a café building, a restaurant/event space, outdoor dining areas, a vineyard, walking trails and other amenities.
At this week’s meeting, 25 Galena residents expressed their opposition to the project, with only a representative of the development group speaking in favor of it.
During a two-hour public hearing, opponents listed their concerns about potential negative effects from the project, including safety concerns caused by additional traffic, longer emergency services response time due to bottlenecks on Blackjack Road and increased water runoff or other environmental issues.
“This annexation seems to me to be a kind of green light for development on Blackjack Road,” resident Melanie Hoffman said. “I believe that this annexation will say to developers and to our community that it’s OK to develop this beautiful area. I don’t think that’s appropriate, nor do I think that would enhance anything about Galena.”
Others shared their concerns about the resort’s potential impact on neighbors, including a loss of privacy and disruptions from outdoor entertainment.
“We are the people who are going to bear the brunt of dealing with having a huge modern development literally on our doorsteps,” neighbor Wendy Clark said. “We have so much to lose, and we will gain nothing.”
Darron Burke, of Rockford, Ill.-based law firm Barrick, Switzer, Long, Balsley & Van Evera LLP, spoke on behalf of a neighbor to the proposed development. He said he believes several aspects of the annexation agreement and approval process present potential legal issues, including a statement in the agreement that the city must pass all zoning amendments requested in it.
“There’s no out clause in this, unless I’m missing something,” he said. “It eliminates the discretion to address items or facts as they come before you.”
Sandra Lawrence, president of Bien Vie, the development group responsible for the project, said developers “remain committed” to working with the city, Galena Historic Preservation Commission and community members.
“The annexation will ensure the city can apply and enforce their ordinances and policies related to this project,” she said. “After annexation, the city will begin receiving property taxes, and Bien Vie will also be paying sales taxes and water and sewer connection fees.”
Hahn said he had received many calls in favor of the project, as well as many opposing it. He added that the annexation agreement is not “a blank check” giving developers license to do whatever they wish.
“As I have been told and as I understand it, … all of this has to be designed and approved and go through all of the ordinances and conditions before it is actually going to be built,” he said. “Everything I’m hearing (tonight) is that it’s a-free for-all, but that is not true.”
Westemeier said he spoke with the city’s police chief, fire chief and emergency services coordinator, as well as the county sheriff, all of whom he said “had no problem” with the development.
Weinen said she believes the city will see economic gain from the development and that increased revenue could let the city pursue additional public works and infrastructure projects.
Bernstein said that while she is impressed with the plan, she does not feel the city should approve it.
“We are continuing to hear a lot of testimony and a lot of objection from several hundred people who voted for us, and they’re asking us not to do this because they’re concerned — rightly or wrongly — about how this would affect their quality of life,” she said. “I think we should be responsive to the voters.”
Renner agreed, reiterating his previous statements that the project is too large and not appropriate for the proposed location.
The council will consider the second reading and possible approval of the annexation agreement at its next meeting, scheduled for May 9.
If the annexation is approved, the Zoning Board of Appeals then would consider on May 11 the final planned unit development for phase 1A of the project, which involves the planting of approximately 2,500 grape vines for the resort’s vineyard.