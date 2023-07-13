Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
MAQUOKETA, Iowa – A dance event held during the Jackson County Fair will raise money for Hospice of Jackson County.
The Country Dance Night fundraising event will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. July 25 at the Jackson County Fair, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa.
The event features couples dancing and line dancing with music by DJ Express.
Admission to the event is free. Donations will benefit the hospice organization.
