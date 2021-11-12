PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Dogs soon will have their pick of 11 city parks in Platteville in which they legally can scratch and sniff, provided they remain leashed.
City leaders said the new rules will market Platteville as a friendly community and better reflect the standing reality that park users already meander the premises with their dogs in tow.
“I’ve had several people applaud this,” said Common Council President Barb Daus.
Common Council members this week voted, 5-1, to approve the measure, with Isaac Shanley casting the dissenting vote. He previously expressed reservations that opening parks to dogs would create a nuisance situation for recreationists or those who fear canines.
“I think we have a dog park for a reason,” he said.
The change will not take effect until the day after the ordinance is published in the city’s designated newspaper, which must occur within 15 days of passage.
The new policy requires that dogs remain on leashes no more than 6 feet long and that they stay at least 20 feet away from playgrounds.
Dogs may not enter City Park, Harrison Park or Platteville Family Aquatic Center, nor any sports field or facility.
They are not permitted at special events, even at a dog-friendly park, unless the sponsor has specifically requested to allow dogs. Additionally, special events held at banned parks cannot permit dogs.
Repeated violators of the ordinance can receive a $263.50 fine.
“As with most things, we try to get voluntary compliance first and … trying to make sure the dog is licensed,” said Police Chief Doug McKinley. “If they don’t comply within days, they would get that citation.”
Members of the Veterans Honor Roll Committee discouraged the council from opening City Park to pets, as it originally considered. Group members stated they feel it would “further contribute to the disrespect shown to the monuments.”
Parks and Recreation Director Luke Peters intends to install or provide event planners with temporary signs to remind people where dogs are not permitted. He is optimistic that community education initially will be an effective enforcement tool.
The neighboring communities of Lancaster and Galena, Ill., allow dogs in city parks. Likewise, the City of Dubuque expanded leashed pet access to most Dubuque parks and trails in July 2020.
Dubuque Park Division Manager Steve Fehsal said the department has received no major complaints since.
“I would say issues and problems relate to pets off leash or pets in parks where we don’t allow them,” he said.
Fehsal said that there have been no incidents significant enough to merit reconsideration of the rule or banning of specific parks to dogs.
Prior to the openings, the city recorded 10 or fewer animal control violations per year in city parks and trails.
From August 2020 to the present, city staff reported 14 complaints: 10 reports were categorized as “pets running loose,” three as “pets prohibited” and one as “other.”
No bite incidents were reported within that time frame.