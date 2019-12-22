Dubuque County supervisors and conservation leaders met last week for an update after more than 500 people contributed input regarding the county’s ongoing long-term planning project.
Ryan Peterson, of RDG Planning and Design, told Dubuque County supervisors and Dubuque County Conservation Board members that some clear favorite proposals emerged during five public-input meetings held throughout the county.
First, most demographic groups wanted trail improvements and the connection of existing trails. Peterson said he had expected that heading in, as Dubuque County Conservation Executive Director Brian Preston regularly heard that from participants in Distinctively Dubuque — a program for young professionals new to the area.
Second, people asked for enhancements such as pavilions, restrooms and cabins to existing parks.
“Investing in your parks and your trails is key to keeping people here and improving the overall quality of life,” Peterson said.
Habitat restoration and water quality landed third and fourth on participants’ priorities.
During the public-input sessions, people were asked what they thought about several planned projects. One of those was the possible paving of Heritage Trail.
There, RDG saw a toss-up — 249 supported paving, 229 were against and 79 didn’t feel strongly.
There were patterns though. For instance, those between the ages of 25 and 34 — who businesses are trying to recruit most heavily — preferred it be paved. So did participants aged 55 to 64.
Rate of use mattered as well.
“The less you use the park system, the more likely you are to want the trail paved,” Peterson said. “The more you use the park system, the more you want it to stay how it is.”
Supervisor Jay Wickham said he was surprised that water quality wasn’t a higher priority for more of the participants. Peterson agreed.
Preston, though, said he saw it as a higher priority for people than might be immediately apparent.
“Water quality, flood protection and habitat — it’s hard for the public to differentiate between those three, but they’re all related,” Preston said. “They’re all linked.”
Bob Miller, longtime member of the Friends of the Dubuque County Conservation Board, said the term might be a bit nebulous for some.
“Wouldn’t water quality mean something different to a trout fisherman than the farm community?” he said.
In any case, water quality was ranked high enough for Peterson and his crew to give it some careful consideration. He said there is possible room for some collaboration already with the Catfish Creek Watershed Management Authority, which has tagged Whitewater Creek as a candidate for a stream stabilization project.
“We’re losing something like 18 dump truck-loads out of the stream there per year, of soil,” Peterson said. “We could be having a popular spot to get people into the stream, stabilize the bank and keep that pollution from going downstream.”
Peterson didn’t provide any price tags for some of the possible projects to address these priorities, which rankled Supervisor Ann McDonough, given the county’s upcoming budget process.
“Each park will have its own menu, with the menu items prioritized and costs,” Peterson said. “That is what will be included in the second round of public input.”
RDG will finish budget pricing and conduct a second round of public input this winter for a decision in the spring.