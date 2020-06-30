SAVANNA, Ill. — Police said a 5-year-old died after being found in a river in Savanna on Sunday.
The child’s name has not been released.
A press release states that police were alerted at about 12:40 p.m. Sunday that three children were missing — two 5-year-olds and a 12-year-old.
“Upon arrival in the area, officers found one of the (5-year-olds) and learned that two others were thought to be in Plum River,” the release stated.
One of the children — the 12-year-old — was located in the river “clinging to a tree limb.” That child was rescued “unharmed,” authorities reported.
At about 1:15 p.m., the third child was found about a half-mile from the others. That 5-year-old was pulled from the river and flown to Javon Bea Hospital-Rockton in Rockford, but has died.