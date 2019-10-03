Dubuque set a daily rainfall record for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.
The 1.95 inches of rain that fell Wednesday set a record for Oct. 2, according to the National Weather Service. The previous mark was 1.32 inches, set on Oct. 2, 1927.
Tuesday also brought record rainfall to the city. The 2.52 inches of rain broke the previous daily mark of 1.38 inches, set on Oct. 1, 2018.
The weather service reports that Dubuque's two-day total stands at 4.47 inches. Dubuque normally receives 2.66 inches during the entire month of October.
The October monthly rainfall record is 8.58 inches, set in 1967.