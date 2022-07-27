A Dubuque woman recently was sentenced to two years of probation for two child endangerment incidents, one of which resulted in serious injuries to her son.
Kirsten E. Basten, 24, of Dubuque, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to two counts of child endangerment. One of those counts was initially a charge of child endangerment-serious injury, but Basten pleaded guilty to the lesser-included charge.
As part of a plea deal, an additional charge of child endangerment was dismissed, as well as two counts of child endangerment-serious injury and one count of neglect of a dependent person.
If she violates terms of her probation, Basten faces a four-year prison sentence, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Associate Judge Robert Richter.
Court documents state that Basten was arrested after two separate child endangerment incidents involving her young son.
Investigators served a narcotics search warrant on an Asbury, Iowa, residence on May 6, 2020, and arrested Basten and another person as they tried to flee. Police said marijuana and drug-dealing paraphernalia were located inside the residence, as was the boy, who was then 1.
Documents state that Basten was under investigation again in May and June of 2021 after the Iowa Department of Human Services received two reports of possible physical abuse involving her son.
It was reported in May 2021 that the boy had “a fractured left elbow that was the result of an unwitnessed incident,” as well as a burn or abrasion on his shoulder. The boy’s face also was bruised.
The June 2021 report noted that the boy was admitted to a hospital for treatment of a type of ruptured-vein bleeding known as “subgaleal hematoma and extensive bruising on his torso.” Subgaleal hematoma “can be caused by blunt force trauma to the head, as well as very aggressive traction applied to the scalp,” documents state.
The boy ultimately was transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for additional treatment. A hair test obtained from the boy tested positive for exposure to cannabinoids.
Basten could not provide an explanation for the boy’s various injuries, documents state.