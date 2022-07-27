A Dubuque woman recently was sentenced to two years of probation for two child endangerment incidents, one of which resulted in serious injuries to her son.

Kirsten E. Basten, 24, of Dubuque, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to two counts of child endangerment. One of those counts was initially a charge of child endangerment-serious injury, but Basten pleaded guilty to the lesser-included charge.

