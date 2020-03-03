The public is invited to an event during which presenters will describe federal, state, local and private financing tools that can be leveraged to spur housing and economic development.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 20 in Lenz Center at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore.
Speakers include representatives from the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands, Wisconsin Department of Administration, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and others, according to a press release.
Registration ends Friday, March 6. To register or for more information, email Darlene Michelson at contact@grantcounty.org.