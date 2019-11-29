The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Andrew J. Schlegel, 57, no permanent address, was arrested at 6:35 a.m. Wednesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging possession of methamphetamine-third or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Charles M. McClain, 46, of 790 Rush St., was arrested at about 5:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Garfield Avenue on a warrant charging child endangerment.
- John M. Brenner, 25, of 513 Garfield Ave., was arrested at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody and two counts of probation violation. Court documents state that Brenner did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Oct. 29.
- Glen J. Lyle, 25, no permanent address, was arrested at about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in the area of East 29th and Washington streets on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.