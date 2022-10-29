The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Livai Clement, 34, of 195 Kaufmann Ave., was arrested at 3:57 a.m. Friday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that he assaulted his girlfriend, Joanne Gardner, 31, at their residence.
Shawn K. Nickerson, 18, of Dubuque but with no permanent address, was arrested at 1:20 a.m. Friday on warrants charging second-degree burglary and fifth-degree theft.
Shaundel M. Guice, 21, of South Bend, Ind., and an inmate at Dubuque County Jail, was arrested at 4:10 p.m. Thursday at the jail on a charge of assault with injury. Court documents state that he assaulted fellow inmate Austin J. Kemps, of 605 Kurt Court, on Wednesday.
Robert J. Cole, 40, of Dubuque but with no permanent address, was arrested at 2:44 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Dodge Street on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree harassment, possession of marijuana and two counts of interference with official acts causing injury, as well as warrants charging a parole violation and failure to appear in court. Court documents state that Dubuque police officers Casey Smith and Michael Hernandez were injured during the course of Cole’s arrest.
Bernard (Iowa) Commercial Club reported $1,000 worth of damage to a door during an attempted burglary reported at about 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.
