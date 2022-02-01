Sorry, an error occurred.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- The Friends of The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums is selling Cornish pasties to raise funds for the museum.
The fundraiser runs until Feb. 19, and the pasties will be available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 5 at the museum.
The 7-ounce pasties will be made by Walker House in Mineral Point and are being sold frozen to be baked at home, a press release states. They are available with beef, chicken, pork or vegetables.
The hand pies are $10 each for orders of one to four pasties, $8 for five to nine pasties and $7 each for 10 or more.
Pasties can be ordered at mining.jamison.museum/pasty, by contacting a board member or by calling museum staff at 608-348-3301. Additional information is available by calling the museum or emailing museums@platteville.org.