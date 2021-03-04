Technical issues prompted Dubuque Community Schools leaders to postpone their administration of the ACT exam to high school juniors, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday.
Mark Burns, the district’s executive director of secondary education, wrote in a message to families that officials ran into issues as they kicked off their inaugural Pave the Way Testing Day that kept them from starting the ACT.
District leaders had offered the chance to take the college entrance exam to all juniors, along with community college placement tests or the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test.
Technology teams from the district, ACT and Grand River Center — where the event was being held — investigated the issues but determined that they could not resolve them Wednesday “in a way that would ensure a seamless testing experience for our students,” Burns wrote. Officials were able to still administer the other tests.
District officials plan to reschedule the ACT for a future date and will notify families as soon as possible with details.