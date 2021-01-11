STOCKTON, Ill. — One person was injured Saturday in a rollover crash in Jo Daviess County.
Monica S. Albrecht, 31, of Pearl City, was taken by ambulance to FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 10:55 a.m. Saturday on East Baylor Road east of North Tiger Whip Road in rural Stockton. A press release states that Albrecht was westbound when she lost control of her vehicle on the icy roadway. It left the road, hit a snowbank and rolled.
The crash remains under investigation.