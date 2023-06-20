06192023-demmer1.jpg
Nolan Demmer, 2, of Farley, Iowa, was diagnosed with a basal ganglia stroke at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in early May.

 Contributed

FARLEY, Iowa — Melissa Demmer noticed her son Nolan, 2, struggling to get air while eating May 3. It was a strange occurrence for the thriving toddler, so Melissa and her husband, Joe, took action.

Over the next few days, a series of doctor’s appointments and emergency room visits followed, ultimately leading to a stroke diagnosis for their youngest child.