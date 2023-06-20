FARLEY, Iowa — Melissa Demmer noticed her son Nolan, 2, struggling to get air while eating May 3. It was a strange occurrence for the thriving toddler, so Melissa and her husband, Joe, took action.
Over the next few days, a series of doctor’s appointments and emergency room visits followed, ultimately leading to a stroke diagnosis for their youngest child.
Reflecting on the perplexing and frightening experience, the Demmers, of Farley, are overwhelmed by the community support since Nolan’s health crisis began, especially the fundraising lemonade stand efforts of neighborhood children.
On the first night, Nolan and his parents went to a Dubuque emergency room, where he tested positive for coronavirus, rhinovirus and parainfluenza.
“None of these viruses usually cause strokes in children,” said Melissa. “It was unusual that three popped up, and we were told one was probably a false positive.”
Next came a chest X-ray because Melissa worried her son had aspirated from choking on food.
“There was a foreign substance in his lungs,” she said, which led to Nolan being taken by ambulance to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
“They did a bronchial scope on May 4 and the team of (ear, nose and throat) surgeons said it came back inconclusive,” according to Melissa. “The doctors resolved it was most likely something caused by the viruses.”
The Demmers went home. The next morning, Nolan woke up unable to use the left side of his body.
The family had an appointment that day with their ear, nose and throat specialist in Dubuque.
“He walked in the room and was alarmed,” said Melissa.
The afternoon of May 5, they found themselves back at a Dubuque emergency room, where a CT scan revealed lesions on Nolan’s brain. This necessitated an immediate air ambulance flight to Iowa City.
Melissa remembers the staff starting an MRI on Nolan before she and her husband arrived.
“The neurology doctor found a stroke,” she said. “I think the coughing and choking on Wednesday was the first symptom.”
The Demmers left the University of Iowa hospital the evening of May 8. Nolan had “a droopy face and limited left hand and foot usage,” remembers Melissa.
“They don’t know, but they think one of the viruses caused swelling in the blood vessels in his brain,” she said. “They’ve heard of it, but it’s rare. They said it was a really unusual case, and they were sorry for missing it at first.”
Fire trucks escorted the Demmers into their Farley neighborhood as they made their way home.
“All of our immediate family, aunts, uncles, friends and all the neighbors were lining Frentress Drive with handmade posters of encouragement. It was very overwhelming, and I usually hate surprises. I felt overwhelmed, supported and emotional,” said Melissa.
While they were in Iowa City, children from their neighborhood had a lemonade stand to support Nolan and his family. In a few hours, they sold enough drinks to raise $250, which the Demmers matched. Melissa ordered a giant check for the children to sign, and the family chose to donate the $500 to UnityPoint Health Pediatric Therapy Center in Dubuque.
“It felt good because we were doing something for others,” said Henry Dardis. “We had close to 200 customers.”
Dardis and Nolan’s cousin Grady Demmer initiated the endeavor and had enough supplies at home to hit the ground running.
“Some people gave us $20s for a few cups of lemonade,” said Grady. “It was nice. We wanted to make money so Nolan would get better.”
“We’re at the one-month mark,” said Melissa. “Nolan is rocking occupational, physical, speech and cognitive social-emotional therapy. He’s almost fully recovered. Today, you wouldn’t even know.”
The Demmer family is grateful for the support they have received from Stead Family Children’s Hospital, family members and the community, especially the lemonade stand crew.
“We appreciate you all thinking of Nolan,” said Melissa. “All these kids have such good hearts.”