BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Authorities said a driver was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash Saturday in Grant County.
Julie Brandt, 54 of Cazenovia, Wis., sustained minor injuries in the crash, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that Brandt was traveling east on Maple Lane in Boscobel at approximately 11:18 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle and it rolled over.
A passerby and a sheriff’s deputy helped free Brandt from the vehicle.
Brandt was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated and later released to a responsible party.
