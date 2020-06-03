GALENA, Ill. — Apple River State Bank, in partnership with Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, is providing $20,000 to support nonprofit organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
The relief grant will be shared with nine food pantries and nonprofit organizations:
- Apple River Food Pantry
- Elizabeth Food Pantry
- Galena Food Pantry
- Hanover Food Pantry
- Hazel Green (Wis.) Food Pantry
- Midwest Medical Center, Galena
- The Mop Shop in Elizabeth
- Scales Mound Foundation
- Warren Food Pantry