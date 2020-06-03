GALENA, Ill. — Apple River State Bank, in partnership with Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, is providing $20,000 to support nonprofit organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

The relief grant will be shared with nine food pantries and nonprofit organizations:

  • Apple River Food Pantry
  • Elizabeth Food Pantry
  • Galena Food Pantry
  • Hanover Food Pantry
  • Hazel Green (Wis.) Food Pantry
  • Midwest Medical Center, Galena
  • The Mop Shop in Elizabeth
  • Scales Mound Foundation
  • Warren Food Pantry

