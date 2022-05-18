For years, the simplest actions at home would bring Kimberley Kintzle physical pain.
The 79-year-old Dubuque resident had undergone multiple rotator cuff surgeries that had left her unable to reach above her head, but she also had no intentions of moving from her home on Sunnyview Drive, where she has lived since she was 9 years old.
“It was always such a pain trying to get clothes off the rack in my closet,” Kintzle said. “It made me out of breath.”
Kintzle’s issues have disappeared, however, since contractors modified her home so that she no longer needs to reach high for anything.
As the first participant in the City of Dubuque’s Older Adult Home Modification Program, Kintzle had her curtain handles extended, stairs installed in her garage and a grab bar placed in the bathroom, along with other improvements to ensure that she can continue to live in her childhood home.
“It has been fantastic,” Kintzle said. “At some point, I would have had to go on assisted living, but this lets me stay here.”
The Older Adult Home Modification Program uses a $1 million federal grant that the city received last year to modify homes to make them easier for older residents to live in.
While the start of the program initially was delayed, Nicole Lytle, the program’s manager, said the city is completing work on its second and third homes and intends to have 10 households improved by the end of June. Another 20 applicants are awaiting home assessments.
Over the next three years, city officials expect to improve 180 homes.
“People have been extremely thankful and grateful for what we are doing,” Lytle said. “These home modifications are making it easier for people to continue to live in their homes and get around.”
Program participants first meet with an occupational therapist, who walks through the home and provides a list of improvements needed for the resident to continue living there independently.
Lytle said the city has partnered with Four Mounds Foundation to provide the labor for the home improvements, but the nonprofit is still in the process of recruiting and training adult students.
Until the foundation is ready, the city is relying on private contractors to make the improvements, she said.
Lytle said Four Mounds Foundation students should take over the home improvement projects by June. Lytle believes that as the program continues to improve more houses, more residents will reach out to have their own homes improved.
Kintzle said she is more than satisfied with the results of the program and how it has made her life a little easier.
“I’m really glad that I did it,” she said. “Things have been so much easier for me.”
