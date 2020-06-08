MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Delaware County man accused of sexually assaulting a woman recently was sentenced to two to five years of probation after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.
Phillip J. Slaymaker, 49, of Delhi, entered an Alford plea in Iowa District Court for Delaware County to committing a felony sex crime. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
He faced up to five years in prison.
Slaymaker was arrested in January 2018 and charged with third-degree sexual abuse for allegedly assaulting a woman whom he knew. The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of sexual crimes.
Slaymaker last year agreed to a plea agreement recommending a suspended five-year prison sentence, according to court documents.
District Court Judge Al Heavens sentenced Slaymaker per the plea agreement, which also included paying victim restitution, be placed on the sex offender registry and 10 years of supervision by the Iowa Department of Corrections.