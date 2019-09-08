Tips for preparing for retirement at various career stages

Financial planners say it’s never too early to begin preparing for retirement.

Here are things to do at each age along the way.

20s

When you begin your first job, regularly put some of your income aside for retirement.

“There’s not too much more to it than putting some away in some growth-oriented investments and let it ride,” said Brian Griffin, of HK Financial Services.

It also helps to take the advice of older colleagues. Ask their experiences of preparing for retirement.

“There’s wisdom there to be learned,” Griffin said.

30s

While continuing to save, review potential risks to retirement savings. Obtain a life insurance policy.

“A (retirement) plan can easily blow up by leaving a spouse alone with one or two children to raise on their own,” Griffin said.

40s

Continue to save while expanding your saving options.

“When we get a little more sophisticated, when you’ve filled up your 401(k) bucket, there’s other vehicles we start to introduce – are you doing a Roth IRA, make sure you’re doing your company’s retirement plan,” Griffin said.

50s

Sharpen your focus.

“Ten years away is the time frame when I like to tell people, ‘You have to start paying a little more attention to this,’” Griffin said. “You have to start looking at what are your income sources. How much have you been able to save? How much are you spending? Do you need to insure yourself against certain risks? At that age, that’s when it’s important to start putting a plan in place to look at the whole picture.”

60s

If you haven’t prepared, there’s usually still some time.

“It’s never too late to start saving,” Griffin said. “There are plenty of people who are behind the eight ball, but there are things that you can do to get serious. A lot of times, it comes down to decreased spending and increased saving and, in some circumstance, working longer and that’s just, unfortunately, the fact of the matter.”