Connie Kintzle’s transition from working life to retirement arrived with a jolt.
“I worked at McKesson, and I lost my job,” Kintzle said.
That layoff five years ago left Kintzle, 67, of rural Dubuque, facing a life-altering decision.
“When McKesson told me my job was going to be eliminated, I thought, ‘Oh, what am I going to do now?’ Because I was just going to turn 62,” Kintzle said.
Kintzle decided to begin a gradual transition from full-time employment to retirement.
“My first winter (after losing the job), I went to Arizona with my sisters,” she said. “Then, I worked as an independent contractor for a couple of years. That was work for three months, off for three months, so it wasn’t continuous. I started collecting Social Security when I reached 66.”
Kintzle is one of a growing number of Americans who faced or soon will face the transition from a career to retirement. The number of Americans retiring daily has nearly doubled since the year 2000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, with nearly 10,000 people now turning 65 years old — the traditional American retirement age — every day.
Kintzle and three other local residents, Terry Gross, Rose Kramer and Art Roche, recently shared their tales of transition from working life to retirement, discussing their preparations and the adjustments that they made when they left their careers behind.
BABY BOOMERS RETIRING
By 2030, all baby boomers will be older than 65. At that time, 1 of every 5 U.S. residents will be in that age range.
Gross, 65, of Dubuque, retired in June 2018.
“I taught for 43 years, with the last 29 years with the Dubuque Community School District,” he said. “It was strange, that first August, when I realized that I did not have to prepare for a new school year.”
Gross had to adjust his daily lifestyle.
“I have had to get used to not working a five-day week,” he said.
But overall, his transition has gone well, he said.
“I was a little concerned about having all that free time, especially since I didn’t have any hobbies or other activities to keep me busy,” he said.
That is why Gross began working 15 to 25 hours per week at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
“I started working with the da Vinci exhibit and eventually transitioned into working at the box office,” he said. “Working there has given my life purpose.”
A LIFE IN TRANSITION
Kramer’s decision to transition from working life to retirement followed a life-altering event.
“I was in a car accident, and I just decided life was too short,” said the 63-year-old from Dubuque.
Kramer retired in March 2017 after working as a freelancer for McGraw-Hill Education and other publishing companies. She taught elementary school earlier in her professional life.
“With the freelance proofreading, toward the end the deadlines were getting shorter, and I was often finding myself working nights and weekends to meet the deadlines,” she said.
Her husband, Steve, had retired a few years earlier, so the couple knew what to expect when Rose made her decision.
“Part of the transition had already been done by my husband retiring,” she said. “We had gotten things in order, knowing that he was going to be retired.”
Roche, 71, of Asbury, Iowa, retired three years ago from MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where he worked for 47 years — the final 25 as the hospital’s director of planning.
“I know for a lot of people, retirement is seen as a well-deserved end to many years of a difficult situation, but that was never the case with me,” Roche said. “For me, with the transition, I miss a few of the people there (at Mercy), but I see some of the people more in a social way (now). I thoroughly enjoy myself.”
Kramer credits a firm financial foundation for easing her transition to retirement.
“Be sure your finances are in order,” she said. “We were fortunate. My husband had a 401(k) his whole life, and I had 401(k)s from McGraw-Hill, too. You don’t know if you have enough money. You can read what they say and whatever else, but it really all depends on your lifestyle. We’ve always been very frugal, and we’re not all of a sudden going to become spendthrifts.”
MAKING PLANS
A large majority of Americans don’t share Kramer’s assurance of preparedness.
Nearly 8 in 10 respondents last year identified themselves as either “extremely” or “somewhat” concerned about being able to afford a comfortable retirement, according to a study released by Northwestern Mutual.
Two-thirds of respondents worried they might outlive their retirement savings.
“It is an anxiety-provoking time and experience,” said Brian Griffin, of HK Financial Services, a Dubuque-based registered investment adviser, of the transition to retirement.
Griffin recommends people craft a plan to address potential fears about the transition — and the foundations for that plan can be set as soon as a person begins a career.
“I believe it is crucial to have a plan in place,” he said. “Have a plan that you’ve looked over, that you’ve thought carefully about, that you’ve either taken the time yourself to put together or have consulted with someone to put together.”
The plan can guide someone transitioning from two phases of life, Griffin said.
“Have that plan in place before you jump from the accumulation stage — that is, accumulating wealth your whole life — to the stage of spending that wealth you’ve accumulated,” he said.
Although each individual is different, Griffin said every plan should include common components.
“You’re going to need some way to replace that income that you’re missing out on when you retire,” he said. “You’re going to need a plan to mitigate the risks of the unknown. Are you going to live 20 years past your life expectancy? Are you going to outlive your wealth? Are you going to end up in long-term care for 10 years? These are all things that are unknown. Is the market going to drop for you? What is your plan to get through those market corrections? What’s your plan if you luckily live a long time? Those are all risks to your retirement years.”
Griffin said the foundation for retirement planning should be set as early as possible.
“Honestly, I wish young people would think about it more,” he said. “Meeting with people in their 20s, a lot of people live for the moment. They live for today, and it’s really hard to think 40, 45, 50 years down the road to a time when you’re ready to retire. But it’s crucial to start planning in your 20s.”
Griffin said the easiest way to set that foundation is to take advantage of available retirement plans.
“Companies sponsor retirement plans, and if your company doesn’t offer one, you can always go out and start your own,” he said. “That money you put away in your 20s, those dollars have so much more time to grow for you for retirement. It’s something you need to start thinking about the day you get your first job.”
Kintzle said she prepared for her retirement by saving as much money as she could.
“I saved the maximum into my 401(k) because I had no pension,” she said. “I didn’t start working for McKesson until 1997. I went to college when my kids were in school, so I was 42 when I graduated from college. So, I put the maximum in (to my 401(k)) as soon as I could.”
Roche said his retirement preparations included comparing an expected balance sheet.
“I just wanted to assure myself that between my retirement pension from Mercy and Social Security income, we would have enough money to continue living the way we’re living,” Roche said of himself and his wife, Dianne, who is also retired.
Roche knew the couple would have less income.
“But we looked at the expenses that we wouldn’t have and were pleasantly surprised,” he said. “The one financial worry is we do not have long-term-care insurance for a nursing home. I’ll cross that bridge when I come to it, but it is probably poor planning.”
Kintzle shares her money-saving experiences with friends.
“I have a friend who was thinking of retiring at 62, and I said, ‘Think about it, you’re going to have to pay for health insurance.’ That’s a big thing,” Kintzle said. “Medicare is not free. I’m paying about $300 a month for my supplement and Part D. You need to be prepared.”
LIFE AFTER WORK
A pressing question facing Kramer was what would she do without the regular demands of work.
“I’ve always been the kind of person who likes to keep busy, and I like to interact with people,” she said.
Kramer knew she would need to find activities to fill her hours.
“I felt free to look for things I would like to do,” she said. “One of the things I wanted was to not be strictly scheduled.”
Kramer found numerous potential opportunities to stay busy.
“My first thing that I did was I saw an opening for the library’s Board of Trustees,” she said.
A leadership role at Carnegie-Stout Public Library sounded interesting to Kramer, a longtime patron of the facility. She has served on the board the past two years.
“I like being on the board, and I intend to do it for as long as I can,” said Kramer, who decided to learn more about the library by shadowing various departments. “Then, I realized that being on the board wasn’t taking up a lot of my time.”
Kramer sought additional volunteer opportunities in Dubuque. She found one in the emergency department of UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
“I started in May of 2018, and I love it,” Kramer said. “Our first priority is to the patients. There are 16 patient rooms, so we go to each of the rooms and visit them. ‘Hi, I’m Rose. I’m a volunteer at Finley. Is there anything I can do? Can I get you a warm blanket? Can I get you the TV remote? Can I turn the lights down a little bit?’ Kind of making them comfortable. If we’re not doing patient interaction, then we restock the supplies — sheets, blankets, towels, the washcloths and a cart full of other supplies, too.
“Most of the volunteers are there for two hours. You keep really busy for two hours.”
Besides his part-time job at the river museum, Gross reads with a book club, walks more and does odd jobs around the house to occupy his time.
“Eventually, I would like to volunteer more time for different nonprofit organizations in town,” he said. “I also would like to take a photography class, which is something that I could fill my time with. I enjoy taking pictures. My advice would be to find a hobby, volunteer or have a part-time job to keep yourself focused.”
Kintzle said she wanted to avoid slowing down as she reached retirement.
“For me, retirement means I’m busy,” she said. “I do a lot of volunteering. I volunteer at Camp Albrecht Acres. My sister and brother-in-law take care of the grounds out there, so I help with weeding and I help when they have special events.”
Kintzle also keeps busy with activities, such as dance classes and by volunteering with the State of Iowa Senior Health Insurance Information Program. Known as SHIIP, the program helps seniors navigate health insurance options. Kintzle typically spends two half-days and one full day volunteering for SHIIP every week.
“That’s Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, so then I have my summers (off),” she said. “I get to spend more time with my grandkids.”
Roche said retirement has enabled him to devote more time to activities and causes, including Crescent Community Health Center’s Pacific Islander Health Project.
“That got me thinking about other immigrant communities,” he said.
Roche now also assists Dubuque’s Guatemalan population.
“I also do a lot more bicycle riding — a big passion of mine,” he said.