EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque’s city manager will no longer retire this year, after previously announcing his plans to step away from the job.
Loras Herrig, who has served in the role for just over four years, told City Council members in November that he would retire on June 30, citing personal attacks and a growing political movement focused on firing him.
At this week’s council meeting, however, Herrig announced his intention to remain in the role, stating that citizens, co-workers and community leaders had asked him to reconsider and that he wanted to “fulfill (his) obligation” to the city.
“We have so many projects going on, and at the end of the day, I just couldn’t see myself walking away and leaving all that work for someone else to deal with,” Herrig said when reached by the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday.
He added that in April 2022, City Council members approved a three-year contract for him. He had worked without a contract since assuming his role in 2018, but sought one last year following public calls for his resignation.
“I made the commitment to the council that I would serve out those (remaining) two years,” he said, noting that he plans to serve until at least April 2025 but does not yet know if he will retire at that point.
When first announcing his decision to retire, Herrig cited repeated personal attacks from a specific group of city residents, whom he acknowledged this week are still present in the community.
However, he said he has heard from many residents urging him not to retire and feels he will “just have to put up with” continued opposition from the group of residents, as it “goes with the job.”
“It’s bigger than me. It’s about the city,” he said. “In talking to our department heads and our staff, there’s a lot left to do, and there was some concern that some of the (projects) I’ve started wouldn’t get finished if I walked away, and I didn’t want to see that happen.”
He cited plans to construct new fire and police stations as examples of ongoing and upcoming projects he wants to see continue to progress.
Reached by the TH, City Council Member Jeff Burgmeier said he was glad to hear Herrig would remain with the city. He said he feels the city has made significant progress in addressing infrastructure issues since Herrig’s arrival, work he wants the city to continue pursuing.
“I think it’s probably the best thing that could happen,” he said of Herrig’s decision not to retire. “I just believe with all the things that we’ve been doing since he’s been here, we need to continue moving that way. If he would leave, we don’t know who his replacement would be, and we don’t know if we‘d be that fortunate … I’m sure there’ll be a few people that might not approve of it, but they’ve got to look at the big picture.”
(0) comments
