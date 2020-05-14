PEOSTA, Iowa — Starting this fall, art and music teachers at Peosta Elementary School no longer will go from room to room to teach students.
They instead will be back again in their own classrooms.
After months of construction, the six-room addition on the southern end of the school is expected to be completed in August.
This week, Western Dubuque Community School Board members approved minor changes to the project as well as a $19,500 parking lot expansion north of the existing parking lot at the school
District Superintendent Rick Colpitts said the $1.9 million classroom addition was prompted by years of continuous growth at the elementary school, which forced teachers such as art and music instructors to forgo their classrooms and begin wheeling painting tools or instruments from class to class.
“We call it art on a cart or music on a cart, so the teacher goes into the classroom rather than being right in the music or art room,” he said. “Now, they will have their own classrooms. What we’ve got right now is a situation where (the) art room is being used as a classroom.”
The school had 335 students enrolled during the 2018-2019 school year and 373 in the 2019-20 school year. Enrollment is projected to reach 390 students in the 2020-21 school year, Colpitts said.
He explained the new classrooms will give the school room to grow and hire new staff as its enrollment continues to climb.
Jessica Pape, the school board president, noted that it is not the only campus growing. Next year, sixth-grade students in Cascade will make the transition from the elementary school to the high school building.
Pape said Cascade Elementary School has continued to grow as well, and in order to make room for future students, sixth-graders will be with middle-school students at the Cascade Junior and Senior High School.
At Cascade Elementary School, enrollment increased from 304 students during the 2018-2019 school year to 317 the following year.
“It is just spacing, and some of it is just to be uniform across the entire school district,” she said.
Next year, fifth-grade students who had been going to Drexler Middle School instead will stay at the elementary schools in Dyersville, Epworth or Farley buildings, Colpitts said.
“Drexler is overcrowded,” he said. “There’s too many kids and no room for renovations.”
Colpitts said that now the district will serve all pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students in elementary schools and sixth- through 12th-grade students at the middle school and high schools.