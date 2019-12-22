Tri-state businesses closed out the decade with a
flurry of activity.
Here are 10 of the biggest local business stories covered
by the Telegraph Herald in 2019.
CREDIT UNION MOVING TO MILLWORK DISTRICT
A Dubuque financial cooperative is breathing new life into an iconic building in the city’s historic Millwork District.
Dupaco Community Credit Union officials acquired and are in the midst of redeveloping the 175,000-square-foot structure widely known as the Voices building at the corner of East 10th and Jackson streets. The project was announced in January, and work has continued all year.
An estimated $37.5 million investment is transforming the five-story property into a new operations center for Dupaco. Plans also call for the creation of office space for additional tenants.
The five-story building was once a local manufacturing hub but has remained largely underused for decades. More recently, it housed the Voices From the Warehouse District annual arts festival for 11 years through 2015.
Dupaco Chief Marketing Officer David Klavitter said last week that the project remains on track and within budget. About 175 Dupaco employees will move into the space in the fall of 2020, he said.
NATIONAL RETAILER CALLS IT QUITS
Shopko stores in Dubuque and Dyersville, Iowa, as well as Lancaster, Wis., closed in the early summer months, costing more than 75 people their jobs.
Shopko announced in March that it would close all of its locations because it could not find a buyer who would enable the stores to remain open.
The Wisconsin-based retail chain previously filed for bankruptcy protection and announced more than 100 store closures, including a Shopko Hometown store in Savanna, Ill.
The company said excessive debt and ongoing competitive pressure were forcing it to seek protection from creditors. Shopko was reporting assets of less than
$1 billion and liabilities of $1 billion to $10 billion.
The former Shopko buildings in Dubuque, Dyersville and Lancaster now sit empty. Cafaro Co., the same entity that owns Kennedy Mall, recently purchased the Shopko property in Dubuque.
HODGE AT CENTER OF 3 MAJOR DEALS
In early October, officials from Hodge announced plans to invest $10 million in a 216,000-square-foot building along Chavenelle Road, closing the loop on a series of positive economic development projects.
Construction on the new facility began in late 2019, and company officials hope to occupy the structure by mid-2020, according to CEO Tim Hodge. The new building will be located just west of Unison Solutions in the 5000 block of Chavenelle Road.
The project comes on the heels of two major
economic development announcements involving another Hodge facility, located down the street at 7500 Chavenelle Road.
In early June, manufacturing company Crown Holdings announced that it would lease more than 100,000 square feet of that building and hire more than 40 people. One week later, Duluth Trading Co. confirmed plans to lease the balance of the structure, bringing on at least a dozen full-time workers and 200 seasonal employees.
ROSHEK BUILDING DEAL ANNOUNCED
A pair of rapidly growing businesses plan to purchase the largest office building in downtown Dubuque and invest millions into the structure.
Insurance broker Cottingham & Butler and financial services company Heartland Financial USA in late November announced plans to close on the purchase of the Roshek Building, 700 Locust St.
The two companies have formed a partnership entity — Roshek Property LLC — that would make the purchase. The nine-story building is owned by nonprofit Dubuque Initiatives.
Officials have indicated that the price could be in the ballpark of $12 million.
City Council members last week approved a development agreement related to the deal.
Cottingham & Butler and Heartland Financial would spend at least $2.85 million on improvements to the structure. The companies collectively have committed to creating at least 32 new full-time positions.
SPORTS BETTING COMES TO IOWA
Lawmakers this year agreed to legalize sports betting in Iowa, prompting casinos to jump on board.
By early September, sportsbooks at Q Casino and Hotel and Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque had opened. Sports betting apps debuted in mid-November, allowing bettors to gamble outside the walls of a casino.
The sports betting handle — or the amount wagered — at Diamond Jo was more than $1.2 million in November. Q Sportsbook reported a handle of about $1.3 million that month.
Casino Queen Marquette plans to launch a sports-betting operation late this winter. The facility was the last casino in the state to get a sports gambling license.
MAJOR COMMERCIAL/RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PLATTEVILLE
Workers over the summer put the finishing touches on a $14.1 million residential and commercial development in downtown Platteville, Wis.
The 71-unit, 85,000-square-foot Ruxton Apartments is located at 85 Oak St. Many of the apartments are reserved for people who make 60% or less of the area’s median income.
A proposal for a mixed-used development at the site was included in the city’s 2010 Downtown Revitalization Plan, which also highlighted other redevelopment opportunities that have since come to fruition, including the Library Block project.
LACOMA BURNS, RISES AGAIN
Officials from an East Dubuque, Ill., golf course recovering from a devastating fire say a new clubhouse is teed up for a spring opening.
Work is underway on the $1 million project at Lacoma Golf Club.
The clubhouse, which was more than 50 years old, was destroyed in a Jan. 17 fire. When the course opened for the season in March, offices had been moved to a nearby residential property, and the pro shop had been set up in a temporary trailer.
“We are shooting for, in a perfect world, (opening the clubhouse at the) end of April,” said co-owner Ann Cunningham in October. “It will not be ready for the start of the golf season.”
A NEW LIFE FOR EMPTY RETAIL
Dubuque’s Kmart ended a multidecade run in the community in 2017. But the building has since found new life.
In August, the Dubuque Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic moved into a 22,000-square-foot slice of the building, located in Plaza 20 at 2600 Dodge St., quadrupling the entity’s old footprint in the process.
Just two months later, Joann moved into an 18,000-square-foot section of the former Kmart building.
The new location replaced the chain’s longtime Dubuque home at Kennedy Mall.
AMERICAN TRUST SOLD, RE-BRANDED
An Iowa City-based financial institution in May completed the acquisition of a Dubuque-based bank holding company.
MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns ATBancorp, the parent company of American Trust & Savings Bank and American Bank & Trust Wisconsin.
A press release stated that the value of the transaction was about $152.9 million.
The company disclosed that following the merger, 44 bank positions in Dubuque would be eliminated. When the merger was announced, ATBancorp employed more than 300 people in the tri-state area, including about 275 in Dubuque.
American Trust & Savings Bank was founded in 1911 as German American Savings Bank. Seven years later, in the midst of World War I, “German” was dropped from the name, and the bank became known as American Trust & Savings Bank.
BUSINESSES PREPARE FOR MARIJUANA LEGALIZATION
In anticipation of the legalization of recreational marijuana in Illinois on Jan. 1, municipal leaders are contemplating how businesses selling the drug will be allowed to operate.
City of Galena zoning officials have approved two special-use permits for businesses that would sell cannabis to adults. One would be located by Walmart, while the other would be located just off Main Street.
Business owners first must secure dispensary licenses from the state. The earliest they could do so will be in May.
East Dubuque officials also have established rules for where marijuana businesses can operate and how they must acquire permits.