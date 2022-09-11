A Dubuque woman has been sentenced to two years of probation for pepper spraying two people.
Jalynn E. Durrah, 18, of Dubuque, recently was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to two counts of assault and one count of third-degree criminal mischief. With a deferred judgment, if payment and probation obligations are completed successfully, the record of the case is expunged.
Durrah initially was charged with two counts of assault causing bodily injury in connection with the incident but pleaded guilty to the amended charges, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Associate Judge Robert Richter.
Court documents state that Durrah assaulted a 15-year-old, who was not named in court documents, and Doris A. Neuhaus-Marshall, 60, of Dubuque.
Documents state that Durrah came to Neuhaus-Marshall’s home June 18 and “made a statement about being too drunk.” She then left the residence.
Neuhaus-Marshall and the 15-year-old then heard yelling and a crash outside and found Durrah lying on the ground, documents state. A brief argument occurred before the two left Durrah outside.
Durrah then began knocking on the door until the teen opened the door and asked Durrah to leave. Documents state Durrah then used pepper spray on the teen and Neuhaus-Marshall.
A witness said Durrah also broke two windows during the altercation, estimated at $500 each, documents state.