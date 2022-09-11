A Dubuque woman has been sentenced to two years of probation for pepper spraying two people.

Jalynn E. Durrah, 18, of Dubuque, recently was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to two counts of assault and one count of third-degree criminal mischief. With a deferred judgment, if payment and probation obligations are completed successfully, the record of the case is expunged.

