The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • James C. Walgren, 71, of 1000 Arrowhead Drive, reported the theft of $33,000 worth of items and $3,000 worth of damage at 1122 Rockdale Road between about 1:40 a.m. and 2 a.m. Thursday.
  • Margaret M. Hoffman, 68, of 4216 Hilken Hill Road, reported the theft of an iPad worth $1,000 from her residence, as well as $650 worth of damage to the residence, at about 11:45 a.m. Thursday.
  • Ehrlich Concrete Construction, of Sageville, Iowa, reported $2,000 worth of damage to construction equipment at 255 John F. Kennedy Road at about 6:25 p.m. Thursday.

