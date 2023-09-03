May sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Sean T. Hemphill, 50; voluntary absence from custody, sex offender registration violation-second offense and possession of a controlled substance; Feb. 13, Feb. 21 and March 3; six-year, six-month prison sentence, $1,455 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Amy L. Hines-Funk, 41; sex offender registration violation-second or subsequent offense; Aug. 30, 2022; five-year suspended prison sentence, two to five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Madeline K. Muenster, 20; two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a violation of probation; Feb. 9, 2022, and May 3; one-year suspended jail sentence and 180-day suspended jail sentence
- Conner L. O’Hara, 21; possession of a controlled substance; Feb. 15; 60-day suspended jail sentence, $430 fine, 20 hours of community service and two years of probation.
- Arthur J. Olechowski, 50; domestic assault with injury; Nov. 24; deferred judgment, one year of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Justin J. Paisley, 33; possession of a controlled substance; Jan. 31; four-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Romell M. Scott, 38; second-degree theft; Dec. 10, 2015; five-year suspended prison sentence, one year in a residential facility, $750 suspended fine, DNA requirement and two to five years of probation.
- Sarah J. Biver, 44; assault; Feb. 24; deferred judgment and one year of probation.
- Dwayne T. Brandel, 38; possession of a controlled substance; Dec. 9; 90-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $430 fine.
- Ashley M. Dempsey, 31; possession of a controlled substance; Aug. 2, 2019; 60-day suspended jail sentence, $430 fine and two years of probation.
- Murrell L. Griffin, 52; first-degree harassment; April 13; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine and two years of probation.
- Murrell L. Griffin, 52; assault; Oct. 14; five-day jail sentence.
- Chelsi T.A. Hall, 30; possession of a controlled substance; Nov. 20; deferred judgment and one year of probation.
- Kimberly J. Hentges, 46; possession of a controlled substance; April 15, 2022; 365-day suspended jail sentence, $430 fine and two years of probation.
- Cory M. Jones, 26; domestic assault-second offense; March 3; 30-day jail sentence.
- Isabelle J. Knupp, 20; assault; Aug. 3, 2022; deferred judgment and two years of probation.
- Curtis L. Larson, 35; possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation; Jan. 29, 2020 and March 8; five-year prison sentence, $750 fine
- Taitem L. Marburger, 21; domestic assault; Dec. 29; deferred judgment, civil penalty, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Darrell R. Munn Jr., 35; assault; Feb. 26; 30-day suspended jail sentence and one year of probation.
- Conner L. O’Hara, 21; possession of a controlled substance; Nov. 8; 60-day suspended jail sentence, $430 fine, 20 hours of community service and two years of probation.
- Deaonsy Smith Jr., 60; possession of a controlled substance; March 7; 365-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Myrick D. Stevens, 34; forgery and violation of probation; June 4, 2021, and April 3; five-year prison sentence
- William C. Thomas Jr., 41; forgery and violation of probation; Jan 2, 2022, and April 28, 2022; one year in a residential facility.
- William C. Thomas Jr. 41; third-degree burglary; May 11, 2022; five-year suspended prison sentence, one year in a residential facility, two to five years of probation, $1,025 fine, drug court and DNA requirement.
- William C. Thomas Jr., 41; possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation; Aug. 27, 2020 and April 28, 2022; one year in a residential facility.
- Leonardo A. Wade, 19; assault causing injury; Feb. 17; deferred judgment, civil penalty and one year of probation.
- Ashley M. Wheeler, 39; third-degree theft; Aug. 1, 2021; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine and two years of probation.
- Cheryl A. Neyens, 61; dependent adult abuse; Oct. 1; deferred judgment, civil penalty and five years of probation.
- Greta R. Hoerner, 21; assault; Feb. 14; $105 fine.
- Tristan J. Meyer, 33; domestic assault causing injury-second offense; Feb. 22, 2022; 365-day jail sentence with 275 days suspended, $855 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
- David C. Miller, 47; domestic assault; April 29; seven-day jail sentence, $105 fine and batterer program.
- Jacob R. Mullins, 25; assault causing injury; Feb. 15; 90-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Griffin R. Oliver, 22; sex offender registration violation; Sept. 1, 2022; two-year prison sentence and $855 fine.
- Keith M. Atkins, 53; domestic assault-second offense; Nov. 27; 365-day jail sentence with 335 days suspended, $855 suspended fine and batterer program.
- Jenna N. Bowman, 25; domestic assault; Feb. 24; seven-day jail sentence and batterer program.
- Wenona A. Davis, 42; third-degree theft; Dec. 6, 2021; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation and $855 fine.
- Joseph R. Evilsizer, 37; two counts of possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense and violation of probation; Aug. 21, 2022, and March 20; five-year prison sentence and $1,025 fine
- Joseph R. Evilsizer, 37; possession of a controlled substance; March 17; one-year prison sentence and $430 fine.
- Eimani M. Fort, 33; domestic assault; Jan. 30; deferred judgment, one year of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Ryan M. Freiburger, 33; possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation; June 29, 2022, and March 6; 365-day jail sentence
- John C. Henry Jr., 44; first-degree harassment; Nov. 23; 90-day jail sentence with 88 days suspended, one year of probation and $855 fine.
- Troy A. Koranda, 28; possession of a controlled substance; Jan. 11; 30-day jail sentence, $430 fine, two years of probation and one year in a residential facility.
- Christopher A. Manning, 36; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; May 7; 365-day jail sentence with 350 days suspended, $855 suspended fine and two years of probation.
- Andrea S. McReynolds, 42; assault causing injury; Feb. 5; deferred judgment, civil penalty and two years of probation.
- Timothy J. Mellon Jr., 35; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Feb. 14; five-year suspended prison sentence, one year in a residential facility, two to five years of probation, DNA requirement, drug court and $1,025 suspended fine.
- Natasha K. Owens, 44; domestic assault with injury; May 5; deferred judgment, civil penalty, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Rebecca L. Pline, 38; two counts of controlled substance violation; Aug. 25, 2021; 10-year suspended prison sentence, two to five years of probation, $2,395 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Andrew A. Rycraw, 40; domestic assault-second offense and two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon; March 4; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, one year in a residential facility, $855 suspended fine and batterer program.
- Brandon S. Schueler, 31; possession of a controlled substance; Feb. 25; 15-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Reginald Small, 51; domestic assault with injury; May 9, 2022; 365-day jail sentence with 345 days suspended, two years of probation, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Allyson N. Snook, 25; second-degree criminal mischief; June 3, 2022; deferred judgment, civil penalty, two to five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Cody A. Tracy O’Hara, 25; third-degree criminal mischief; Feb. 3; deferred judgment, civil penalty, 20 hours community service and two years of probation.
- Tanie A. Wilkinson, 35; assault causing injury; July 22, 2022; 280-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Darion D. Wynn, 20; child endangerment; July 22, 2022; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 fine and two years of probation.
- Allyson N. Snook, 25; second-degree theft; Jan. 15, 2022; deferred judgment, suspended civil penalty, two to five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Tiffany M. Pehrson, 37; assault causing injury; June 13, 2022; 30-day suspended jail sentence, one year of probation and $430 fine.
- Richardson Adolphe, 25; possession of a controlled substance and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons; Jan. 30; deferred judgment, civil penalty and two years of probation.