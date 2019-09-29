A local agency will attempt to study the feasibility of bringing passenger rail service from Chicago to Dubuque.
Several area residents and officials recently traveled to Chicago to meet with acting Illinois Secretary of Transportation Omer Osman; John Oimoen, the state’s deputy director of railroads; and several legislative and planning leaders.
The goal was to advocate construction of Amtrak service between Dubuque and Rockford, where the trains would connect with a new track linking Rockford to Chicago.
“It would benefit a lot of people,” said David Overby, a member of local passenger rail advocacy group Ride the Rail. “It would help economic development, tourism particularly. About 70% of our Dubuque college students are from the Chicagoland area. It’s good for students. It’s good for people who can’t drive or don’t want to drive to Chicago.”
The meeting was led by Chandra Ravada, transportation manager for East Central Intergovernmental Agency. He was joined by Overby and other members of Ride the Rail and Dubuque Assistant City Manager Teri Goodmann.
Ravada said the Chicago- to-Rockford line — a $275 million component of a $45 billion state infrastructure bill adopted this summer — is a good first step.
“Our question to the Illinois Department of Transportation is, what happened to Rockford to Dubuque?” Ravada said. “One thing we asked was, what’s the real cost to get the train from Rockford to Dubuque?”
A renewed interest in the long-sought project sparked in 2011.
At the time, proponents predicted that the service would attract 86,100 riders per year and generate $2.1 million in ticket revenue against an operating cost of $4.95 million. The annual economic impact was estimated at $30 million.
But a new study is needed to determine an up-to-date estimated cost of the project, according to Ravada. The last serious study of rail service between Dubuque and Chicago was conducted more than one decade ago.
The study also would explore the potential for ticket revenue, ridership and other issues related to funding and sustaining the railroad.
“This will be a robust study that makes sure we are covering all the ground,” Ravada said.
He is unsure how much the study would cost, but he hopes to obtain funding from the Illinois DOT to hire an outside consultant to perform an objective assessment.
“The goal is, we’ll be applying for Illinois funds in the spring of next year,” Ravada said. “If we get funding, we will get it in July of 2020. If we get it in 2020, our goal is to have (a consultant hired) in the fall of 2020.”
The results of the study would be forwarded to Illinois state officials, who then would determine what — if any — steps should be taken next.
Overby said the “reception (from Illinois officials) was good.” But members of his group are aware of the hurdles the project faces.
For one, the capital cost is sure to be significant. And working with railroads to take care of the tracks can be challenging.
“Those are things we can overcome,” Overby said. “We’ve been working on this since 2006, so there’s no rush.”