The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Edward K. Wilburn, 46, of 3714 Pennsylvania Ave., No. I87, was arrested at 4:45 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault and child endangerment. Court documents state that Wilburn
- assaulted Ebony L. Wilburn, 45, of the same address, in the presence of his daughter on Oct. 14.
- Monique S. Dean, 31, of 3280 Hillcrest Road, No. 3, reported the theft of items worth $791 from a vehicle between 1:30 p.m. Saturday and 4:30 p.m. Sunday from outside of her residence.
- Lawrence R. Bowers, 73, of 607 Fenelon Place, reported a case of fraud resulting in the theft of $4,649 at about 1:35 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
- Justus C. Zelinsky, 26, of 2418
1/2 Broadway St., reported $500 worth of criminal damage to a vehicle at about 9:50 p.m. Saturday in the area of West 24th and Broadway streets.