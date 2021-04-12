Samantha Kluesner stood behind a table offering rustic-style wedding décor for sale.
“I have been trying to sell stuff on Facebook Marketplace, but it just doesn’t compare to being able to come in and display everything and have a nice crowd of people come through and get rid of most of what I had left,” said Kluesner, of Dubuque.
She had one of the 15 tables at Sunday’s Wedding Swap & Shop event at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.
“We had some brides who were having (events) here were saying, ‘How do I get rid of my stuff?’ so we decided to start having (the swap event),” said Kevin Kotz, the fair’s general manager. “There’s a lot of stuff going out today, so a lot of the brides and parents of the brides are happy.”
Some tables were occupied by recent brides selling leftover items.
“We got married in the middle of the pandemic,” Kluesner said.
Kluesner and her husband, James, were married at the fairgrounds on Sept. 4.
“They were very accommodating with all of the limitations and restrictions,” Kluesner said. “We only had 100 (people in attendance). We were looking at around 300 (guests) before COVID.”
Kluesner said health concerns related to the pandemic meant not everyone could attend her wedding.
“We were heartbroken that a lot of our elderly family members (couldn’t attend),” she said. “We just didn’t feel completely safe having them here. That was the worst part of getting married during the pandemic.”
Kluesner said she and James had considered postponing the wedding.
“But we felt the farther and farther we got out, the less likely we were to actually have a ceremony and a reception, so we went ahead with it,” she said.
Photographer Carolyn Heinze had a table at the event. Heinze, of Dubuque, said she is still catching up with postponements from 2020.
“Last year, many people halted their decision-making and pushed everything to this year, hoping this year is going to be better,” Heinze said. “So, the schedule is tighter. I’m trying to find the time to book the weddings from last year to this year. Everybody is scrambling to reschedule.”
In a normal year, Heinze usually photographs two weddings per month.
“I probably did 25% of what I normally do last year,” she said. “This year, I’m already close to being booked.”
Heinze has been speaking with brides-to-be faced with the daunting task of rescheduling.
“You have to catch up with everything,” Heinze said. “You have catch up with your cake, your food, your photographer. You have to move everything to this year.”
Heinze said some people remain hesitant to reschedule for 2021.
“They don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said. “If there is a surge of COVID, then they might have to reschedule again.”
That uncertainty suggests to Heinze that a normal wedding season could be a couple of years away.
“A lot of people I have talked to are holding off,” she said. “They say, ‘I’ll call you when we know more.’ So, it’s probably not going to be back to normal until probably 2023.”