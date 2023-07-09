Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A portion of a southwest Wisconsin highway is closed between Potosi and Cassville due to a vehicle accident.
The Grant County Sheriff's Department said in an online announcement at 11 a.m. today that Wisconsin 133 between County Road N and Chaffie Hollow Road was closed following the accident.
Officials with the Grant County Sheriff's Department did not have any more information currently available but said the road would be closed for an unknown amount of time.
