PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Police say a limited amount of cooperation is hindering an investigation of a stabbing Jan. 1 in downtown Platteville.
Platteville police this week announced that progress in the investigation has been limited “by difficulties we have encountered in contacting key parties directly involved” and by other individuals who have provided little information.
Officers responded during the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 1, to a tavern on Second Street for a report of a man who had been stabbed in the chest, police previously reported. The man, whose name has not been released, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police ask anyone with information to call 608-348-2313 or Grant County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-789-6600.