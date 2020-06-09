The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported: Thomas J. Staver, 26, of 2801 Balke St., was arrested at 1:55 a.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that he assaulted Katelyn M. Freiburger, 22, at their residence.

