The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported: Thomas J. Staver, 26, of 2801 Balke St., was arrested at 1:55 a.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that he assaulted Katelyn M. Freiburger, 22, at their residence.
dustink
