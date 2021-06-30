A man is accused of setting off a small explosive device last year in Dubuque that alarmed local residents and scorched part of his beard.
John T. Frederick, 29, of Cuba City, Wis., was arrested at 11:31 a.m. Monday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on a warrant charging reckless use of fire or explosives.
Court documents obtained Tuesday state that Dubuque police responded after an explosion was reported in an alley between Main and Iowa streets south of Loras Boulevard at about 11:40 p.m. April 2, 2020.
“Numerous residents told police they heard a very loud explosion and saw a bright flash,” documents state.
Traffic camera footage showed a man, later identified as Frederick, arriving in the area in a vehicle driven by Joseph Harris, of 1392 Main St. Frederick is seen exiting the vehicle while “holding an item which quickly ignites,” documents state. Frederick then drops the item and it explodes.
Harris told police that Frederick asked “Hey, can I shoot something” before exiting the vehicle. Harris said Frederick had part of his beard burned because of the explosion.
Police contacted Frederick several times seeking an interview, but he didn’t respond after April 28, 2020, according to documents.
Authorities issued a warrant for Frederick’s arrest on May 26, 2020.