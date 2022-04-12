EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque City Council members on Monday moved to offer a three-year contract to the city manager and grant him the ability to appoint an assistant city manager.
Council members voted, 3-1, to draft the contract for City Manager Loras Herrig, who has worked without one since he joined the city staff in December 2018.
Council Member Tim Fluhr, who previously called for Herrig to resign, cast the lone dissenting vote.
Council Member Robin Pearson did not attend Monday’s meeting because she resigned earlier in the day.
She is the third council member to resign in the past 30 days, following Brett Muir and Chad Biermeier. Pearson did not return calls seeking comment, and her resignation letter does not specify a reason for the move.
While Mayor Randy Degenhardt previously appointed Delbert Belken to fill Muir’s seat, the two other council positions remain open. Degenhardt said he is looking for people to appoint.
The proposed employment contract for Herrig came after a disagreement over the request he made last month asking the council to alter city code to grant him the ability to appoint an assistant city manager. Herrig made clear his intention to promote Executive Assistant Alyssa Darnall, though her salary would not change.
Council members at that time initially voted against the change, arguing that a city of East Dubuque’s size did not need an assistant city manager, but, following an executive session, a motion was passed to have city staff draft the code changes to be brought before the council.
At a later meeting, council members again expressed concerns about Herrig’s request, and Fluhr called for Herrig’s resignation. The proposed code change was tabled, with the council agreeing at the time that it wanted to fill the vacant seats prior to voting on it.
On Monday, however, council members voted, 3-1, to approve the city code change. Herrig said he intends to promote Darnall when the change goes into effect. Fluhr voted against the move.
Herrig said he previously had no issue working without an employment contract, but the recent call for his resignation motivated him to request one.
“I was willing to make a commitment to them, so I want them to make a commitment to me,” he said. “It’s going to take three to five years to get done what I’m working on, and I don’t want to get kicked out while I’m in the middle of that.”
Degenhardt, Belken and Council Member Jeff Burgmeier voted in favor of the proposed employment contract.
In his 47th year on the council, Degenhardt said Herrig has done more for the city than anyone else with whom he has worked.
In explaining his opposition, Fluhr said he believes the city manager should be required to live in the city limits. Herrig lives in Bellevue, Iowa.
“I will stand behind the fact that he should be from the town and share some of the burden,” Fluhr said. “There are a lot of people who agree with me.”
The proposed employment contract, once completed, will come before the council at a later date.