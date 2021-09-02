Inside her bedroom, she kept a stuffed, purple unicorn that she had traded with her young niece for one of her own “stuffies” — a game the two played during visits.
She marked her travels on a world map — France, Germany and Italy — and places yet to explore. The Maldives, Indonesia, destinations where she could ground herself in nature.
And on a letter board mounted to her wall, the 20-year-old from Dubuque affixed her motto: “Be kinder than necessary.”
If Brielle Osthoff could harness all the joy in the world, she would have opened her arms to share it as she squeezed everyone tight.
“She just wanted to be happy,” said her mother, Heather Osthoff. “I know it sounds so simple to us.”
Brielle died by suicide on June 30.
She struggled with feelings that she could not explain, referring to her depression and anxiety as a “monster.”
Brielle talked about it but feared that doing so too often would burden others.
Her family said Brielle inspired them in daily acts, whether it was complimenting a customer’s hair as she waited in a checkout line or handing a few bucks to a person panhandling on the street.
“You just never know what someone is going through,” said her father, Aaron Osthoff.
Brielle was born on April 28, 2001, the youngest child after her siblings Brittany Murphrey and Brock Osthoff. Her ebullience manifested from an early age.
At 18 months old, Brielle broke her arm while jumping on the couch and continued jumping even after it was set in a cast.
She needed an outlet, so Heather and Aaron signed her up for gymnastics after Brielle’s 3rd birthday.
The sport was her greatest passion, and she later traveled to state and national meets, including the AAU Junior Olympic Games. Brielle competed in diving and cheerleading, too.
Holidays and vacations occupied a special place in the Osthoff household.
Christmas became a multiday affair, starting with Chinese food on Christmas Eve and a visit to the home of Brielle’s grandparents Kevin and Patti Winkelman the next day.
Patti was “notorious for making enough food to feed an army,” Brittany said. Presents were unwrapped one at a time. Brielle amassed a collection of leotards and coveted her first iPhone.
She attended Holy Family Catholic Schools, then started high school at Wahlert Catholic before wrapping up at Dubuque Hempstead.
Madison Witter, who attended Hempstead with Brielle, recalled goofy trips to Dunkin’, where they purchased iced coffees. They stopped at Target to buy new outfits for that evening’s outing.
Brielle shopped for dinosaur onesies and chicken purses, and her eclectic fashion drew notice. She wanted to be an original.
Brielle wore a romper to Homecoming and got her nose pierced at 16. Wahlert administrators required she cover it to avoid distracting her classmates. Brielle used a hot pink Band-Aid.
Even on Brielle’s hard days, Madison received messages from her friend, who might send her $5 on Venmo with a note like “Go get Dunkin’ on me.”
Brielle worked at Grand View Child Development Center and her mother’s in-home day care. She had an affinity for kids, even during their tantrums.
“I totally get it. Come here, sweetie,” she would say, embracing the distraught youngster.
She called them her “little cherubs.”
Brielle graduated from high school in 2019 and enrolled at Clarke University, where she studied nursing and worked as a certified nursing assistant at a nursing home. Brielle’s family said she internalized the stresses of the job, sometimes returning home from work crying.
“Nobody is coming to visit these people,” Brielle would say, as Heather recalled the conversation.
Brielle did not want to continue in nursing but grew distraught that she did not know what else to do. Her peers’ lives seemed so put together.
“I always kept telling her, ‘Everyone has their own path, Brielle,’” Heather said.
Perhaps she would become a teacher or counselor.
Brielle became an advocate for survivors of sexual assault, drawing insight from her own experience, which she disclosed publicly on social media.
“I do not stand for the stigma around this topic nor will I stay silent,” she wrote. “Women who have had to go through such a traumatic experience should not feel alone. Ever.”
Brielle sought treatment as she worked to improve her mental health. She met with doctors and therapists and ultimately found a self-help coach.
Brielle found comfort in her Old English sheepdog, Kona Bear, and two Persian cats, Luna May and Magic.
There were still periods of joy.
Once, Brielle called her mother to ask her to purchase a pair of shoes. Any athletic shoes would do.
Brielle explained the challenge as her phone recorded the unboxing. She obstructed her gaze with one hand while the other reached between tissue paper to pull out a pair of Nike hightops. She turned, gasping.
“You’re lying. You’re lying. I’m actually going to cry. I literally had these in my bag on Amazon Prime.”
Heather cheered.
“I did a good job! I know you so well!”
Brielle’s circle of friends recently got tattoos in her memory. Some chose butterflies after noticing the creatures routinely followed them when they hung out. Madison’s says, “Soul sister.”
And Heather wears something that belonged to Brielle every day.
To stay close.