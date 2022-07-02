MONTICELLO, Iowa — A Monticello woman who sexually assaulted an underage boy was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in federal prison.
Miranda Breeden, 46, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to 11 years and three months in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of enticement of a minor.
She must serve five years of supervised release after her prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Breeden was a mental health therapist and licensed independent social worker employed by Polk Alternative Education Center in Cedar Rapids when she pursued the student who was younger than 15 in 2019 and 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
A press release states that messages between the two started in November 2019 and that Breeden bought the boy a gun the following month.
“Also in December 2019, Breeden took the victim and his minor friend to her parent’s residence in Scotch Grove, Iowa, for an overnight stay where they used a hot tub, smoked marijuana and discharged firearms,” the release states. “In January 2020, Breeden checked into at least two hotel rooms with the victim and his minor friends in the Cedar Rapids area and attempted to check into a third hotel room at the Isle of Capri casino in Davenport, Iowa. During this time, Breeden also rented and stayed in another hotel room with the minor’s brother and his minor friend. The investigation revealed that Breeden had sex with the minor victim while in hotel rooms, inside her personal vehicle and during school hours in her locked office.”
During the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams “called Breeden’s behavior ‘horribly egregious’ and stated that providing a deadly weapon to a child was both reckless and dangerous,” the release states.