One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Dubuque.
Richard M. Wallen, 72, of Cambridge, Wis., sought medical treatment on his own for neck and back pain, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 20 and Old Highway Road. Police said Wallen and Theresa R. Lutgen, 31, of Bernard, Iowa, were traveling east on U.S. 20 when they stopped at the red light at the intersection, but then Lutgen’s vehicle accelerated, striking the rear of Wallen’s vehicle.
Lutgen was cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle.