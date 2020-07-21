Dubuque Community Schools students will start off the school year splitting time between in-person and online coursework.
School board members on Monday unanimously approved a recommendation to start off the school year in a hybrid format as part of the district’s plan to hold classes while mitigating the spread of COVID-19.
One group of students will attend school on campus on Mondays, Wednesdays and every other Friday, and the other on Tuesdays, Thursdays and every other Friday.
Students will be assigned work to complete on days when they are not physically in the classroom.
“If we take a look at the big picture — health, social distancing and all these variables — it seems like it’s the only logical thing for us to do,” said board Vice President Jim Prochaska.
Ahead of the vote, 10 community members provided input on the proposed plans.
A few of those parents spoke against the hybrid learning model, citing concerns such as structure for special education students, the challenges of educating students partially online and the challenges faced by working parents.
Beth Houselog said she was concerned about younger students having to learn online.
She and her husband also work full time, so they have a daughter in day care. She said she thinks that would reduce the effectiveness of trying to lessen potential COVID-19 exposure by having her child in school part time.
“I support going to school fully in-person, and there’s other districts around that are doing this,” Houselog said.
Other speakers offered support for the hybrid model or expressed other concerns.
Teacher Tracy Demerath said she thinks district officials are doing what they believe to be right.
She said she fears entering the school buildings knowing some students won’t want to wear masks, asking how she would enforce the district’s requirement to do so.
“There’s a lot of questions for us as educators that are still unanswered, and as a parent, I can see both sides of the spectrum,” she said.
Superintendent Stan Rheingans said adopting the hybrid model was driven by consulting with medical professionals.
He said officials will review data regularly with an aim of moving toward full-time, in-person attendance when appropriate.
“If everyone practices what we can to mitigate it between now and when school starts, and then, when school starts, with masks and at a distance, that is the fastest way back to fully in-person instruction,” Rheingans said.