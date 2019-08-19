MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- The latest mural in downtown Maquoketa recently was completed, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held this week.
The event is set for noon Friday, Aug. 23, at Maquoketa Art Experience, 124 S. Main St.
Drew Etienne, Grant Wood Art Colony artist, recently completed the mural that adorns the north side the building owned by Bob Wagener at 201 S. Main St.
Maquoketa Art Experience Art Education Coordinator Nancy Kilburg and Jackson County Economic Alliance Director Nic Hockenberry researched funding sources for the project.