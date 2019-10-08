Western Dubuque School Board members will hold a public hearing at their meeting on Monday, Oct. 14.
The hearing is on the proposed issuance of about $2 million of school infrastructure sales, service and use tax bonds that officials intend to use to fund a building expansion at Peosta Elementary School.
School board members recently agreed to enter into a contract with Iowa City-based architects Neumann Monson. The firm will craft plans for a six-classroom addition at the building, located along Burds Road.
Classrooms would be added to the south side of the campus, as the building becomes a three-section, pre-K-to-fifth-grade school. Officials hope the work would be completed in time for the 2020-2021 school year.
More classroom space will help the campus accommodate Peosta’s growing student population, especially as fifth graders districtwide are set to stay at their respective elementary schools starting next academic year.
This year, about 360 students attend the Peosta school.