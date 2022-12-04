FENNIMORE, Wis. — At 25 years old, Lancaster resident Jordan Fritche thought his snow sledding days were behind him.
He had long since traded in his childhood snow boots for work boots, and he left many of his youthful hobbies behind in favor of spending more time at the gym or with his fiancee, Ashlyn.
But sledding is just one of the many activities that Fritche has picked back up in the past year in his role as a mentor for Grant County Big Buddy Volunteer Program, a county-led initiative that matches area residents with local kids to provide friendship and support.
“I’ve started just kind of going back to things that I wouldn’t normally do or things that are out of my typical comfort zone,” said Fritche, who recently took his buddy, 12-year-old Treyten, to the humane society to drop off donations and pay the sponsor fee for a dog to increase its likelihood of being adopted. “It’s just rewarding knowing that he likes doing it every week and it’s something he looks forward to.”
Fritche was matched with Treyten late last year, and their first meeting was a casual hangout at Treyten’s house. Since then, the two have met up at least once every other week for various kinds of exciting or enriching activities such as ax throwing or going to Grantland Theatre in Lancaster.
“It’s been wonderful for Treyten,” said Julie Fuerstenberg, of Fennimore, Treyten’s grandmother who took him in after his father died a few years ago. “... Jordan always calls ahead of time. It’s never last minute, and he always asks what Treyten wants to do. Of course, Treyten wants to do whatever Jordan wants to do, so they usually pick something out together.”
Mentorship is a major part of the Big Buddy process, Fritche said, which is what attracted him to the program. Fritche had heard of similar programs in other cities and thought the opportunity to help local kids would be a good way to give back.
“It’s just something I’ve always wanted to do since I don’t have a kid of my own quite yet,” he said. “... I feel like it helps guide kids if they need guidance or encourages them to try certain things they might be leery about, like a sport or activity.”
In addition to being a Big Buddy, Fritche works as an electric lineman in Fennimore. In October, he used those skills to help coastal communities in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
It was a 20-hour drive from Fennimore, and Fritche worked among the wreckage for eight days to restore power to badly damaged areas. Fennimore Community Development Manager Jessica Helms said that effort shows Fritche’s positive attitude and dedication to helping others, in addition to the volunteer work he does locally.
“He really has a desire to help others and has just a really big heart,” Helms said. “... His willingness to go above and beyond is so honorable and so respectable.”
