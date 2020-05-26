DODGEVILLE, Wis. -- Authorities said a Mineral Point woman was arrested Monday for her third offense of operating with a controlled substance, while a passenger was arrested on drug charges.
The Iowa County Sheriff's Department reported that dispatchers received a report of "a vehicle all over the road" on U.S. 18/151 near Dodgeville. A Dodgeville police officer and county deputy pulled the vehicle over in the city.
The driver, Renee Spurley, 35, was arrested on charges of third-offense operating with a controlled substance, operating with a revoked driver's license and a probation violation.
Her passenger, Cheyenne Beyer, 23, of Lancaster, was arrested on charges of possession of narcotic drugs, of THC and of drug paraphernalia.