Holy Family Catholic Schools officials have opted not to institute Friday late arrivals in their calendars for the next two school years.
Instead, they will set aside funds so select staff have time to devote to academic initiatives.
“It really was the right thing to do to address (parents’ and teachers’) concerns and their wishes, and actually, I think we’re going to be in a better place,” said Brian Kane, chairman of the system’s Board of Education.
Board members on Tuesday approved calendars for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years, which include a regular attendance schedule on Fridays.
System leaders recently surveyed parents, faculty and staff about their interest in starting school later on Fridays, as Dubuque Community Schools leaders have done for several years. Holy Family officials said the move would give staff more time to work on academic initiatives as part of their strategic plan.
The survey found that a majority of faculty and staff supported the late arrivals, but parents were split. Multiple families also reached out to officials asking them not to add late arrivals, Chief Administrator Phillip Bormann said.
Ultimately, system leaders did not want to sacrifice instructional time by bringing students into school later one day each week.
“I think it was not wanting to lose those more than 30 instructional hours that were at risk,” Bormann said.
Instead, officials plan to set aside money for a curriculum and innovation fund so that select staff can be compensated to work on strategic efforts. Those staff will be selected based on the particular initiative and their interest in it.
“It’s really funds to support teachers professionally and to partner with teachers to work on the strategic plan initiatives that we had set a year ago,” Bormann said.
He said officials had success with a similar model last summer, when select staff developed plans to return students to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other than Friday late arrivals, Holy Family’s school calendars closely mirror those of Dubuque Community Schools.
The first day of school will be Aug. 23 both years, and the last scheduled day of classes will be May 27 in the 2021-2022 school year and May 30 in the 2022-2023 year.