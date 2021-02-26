MADISON, Wis. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind dipped his toe into Wisconsin's 2022 Senate race today, telling a WKOW-TV reporter that he will be "taking a look" at running.
Kind did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking additional comment. Kind told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that "no decisions have been made."
Kind has represented western Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, which includes Crawford and Grant counties, since 1997. He has often considered running for other office, only to seek re-election to his current post.
Kind won re-election in 2016 and 2020 -- narrowly -- even though former President Donald Trump carried his district in both elections.
Numerous Democrats are considering running for Senate in 2022 for the seat held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. He has not yet said whether he will seek a third term.
Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson and Marshfield radiologist Gillian Battino have all announced their candidacies as Democrats.
Other Democrats considering running include state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, state Sen. Chris Larson and Steven Olikara, founder and chief executive of Millennial Action Project.