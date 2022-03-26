PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Representatives from Emmi Roth attended a Platteville Common Council work session Tuesday to discuss the future of the cheese manufacturer in Platteville.
Emmi Roth President and Managing Director Tim Omer and Vice President of Supply Chain Ed Jones attended, discussing plans for increased automation and workforce development challenges at the Platteville plant, as well as hopes for continued partnerships.
Ten years ago, Emmi Roth entered into a development agreement with the city, purchasing 19 acres in a tax increment financing district, with the stipulation that the company would expand the existing facilities before April 2022.
Because that expansion hasn’t happened, the city is left with several options, including negotiating a new development agreement or buying back the unused land.
“They’ve been here since 2012, we want them to be here into perpetuity,” City Manager Adam Ruechel said.
Omer said that of the three Emmi Roth plants in Wisconsin, the Platteville facility is the company’s top-performing plant. Jones said that the company is hoping to invest in the Platteville plant in the coming years, particularly with increased automation.
“We feel really good about the position we are in in Platteville today,” Omer said. “It’s doing a great job. Our challenge in Platteville today is really people.”
The plant was originally planned to manufacture 20 million pounds of cheese per year, but it is currently producing about 12 million pounds. To produce more than 14 million, the company would need additional staff and automation, as well as a facility expansion to expand brine capabilities.
Omer said that the company has struggled to find workers. Currently, the plant employs about 79 people and has at least six open positions.
“Do we have the people then if we make the additional 40% or 50% of cheese? Do we have the people to do it?” Omer asked. “Currently, we don’t because we’re very manual. We’re an artisanal cheese maker.”
Council Member Barbara Daus noted that the University of Wisconsin-Platteville has a strong mechanical engineering program, and Southwest Wisconsin Technical College has a strong dairy focus.
Omer and Jones said they had good initial meetings with the Platteville School District, UW-P and Southwest Tech, but those meetings have yet to result in action.
Ruechel said the city could serve as a go-between with the schools and the company.
“The building blocks to have a pipeline into a workforce are here,” Ruechel said.
Omer said that Emmi Roth also hopes to better support the community.
Council Member Kathy Kopp said that she remembers attending the groundbreaking for the plant 10 years ago.
“The community was incredibly proud that you chose Platteville, and I think you’re a great company,” Kopp said. “I’m hoping that we find a way to help you with expansions.”