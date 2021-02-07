A woman who authorities said used social media to set up drug deals in Dubuque has been charged with four federal offenses.
Emily A. Nelson, 28, recently was indicted in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on charges of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in bodily injury, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and two counts of use of a communication facility to commit a felony drug crime.
At the time of the second alleged offense, Nelson lived in the 1400 block of Main Street in Dubuque, but federal documents do not include a current address for her.
According to the federal indictment, Nelson distributed a substance containing fentanyl to another person on July 29 and the person’s use of the drug “resulted in serious bodily injury.” The name of the person who used the drug isn’t provided, and no details are given regarding where this incident occurred or the extent of the person’s injuries.
The indictment states that on the same date, Nelson used Facebook Messenger to set up a drug deal.
State-level court documents provide more information on the second incident, alleged to have occurred on Aug. 13 in Dubuque.
Those documents state that a confidential informant reached out to Nelson via Facebook Messenger inquiring about buying heroin. The informant picked up Nelson in Durango, Iowa, and drove her to the area of Jackson and East 32nd streets, where she bought heroin, some of which she agreed to sell to the informant.
She currently still faces a state-level charge of possession of heroin with intent to deliver in connection with the incident.