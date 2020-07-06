Dubuque police said five people were injured Sunday when their vehicle was hit and rolled into a median.
Ellis Williams, 47, of Dubuque, and his passengers, Arianna Williams, 13, Ellis A. Williams, 10, Ethan M. Williams, 9, and Willow M. Ohnesorge, 6, all of Dubuque, all were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center to be treated for neck and back pain, according to a police report.
The crash occurred at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Dodge Street and Century Drive. The report states that Ellis Williams was turning east onto Dodge from Century when Liam M. O'Connor, 23, of Rockham, S.D., traveling west on Dodge, ran a red light at the intersection and crashed into Williams' vehicle. Williams vehicle rolled over once and came to rest on its wheels in the median.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
O'Connor was cited with running a red light.